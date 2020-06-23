The number one in tennis worldwide, Novak Djokovic, continues to generate controversy due to the attitude he has generated in the face of the pandemic. This time he organized the Adria Tennis Tour, a tour of exhibition tournaments in Serbia and neighboring countries. Parties with the public, massive events, no social distancing, were some of the measures against the coronavirus that the organizers, as well as participants, skipped. The consequences? Four people have tested positive on Monday, and this Tuesday came the results of other tests carried out, which confirmed the virus in the protagonist.

On Monday morning it was officially revealed that Croatian tennis player Borna Coric and two coaches tested positive for Covid-19 after participating in the Adria Tour. These three infections were added to that of the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, confirmed yesterday. When these contagions were made public, the authorities of the Adria Tour decided to cancel the final that would be played in Zadar, Djokovic and the Russian Andrei Rublev.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to tell you that I tested positive for Covid-19. I want to make sure that everyone who has been in contact with me in the last few days takes the test. I am sorry for any damage that may have been caused. I feel good and have no symptoms. Please take care of yourself and stay healthy. Much love for all, ″ wrote Coric, number 33 of the ATP, on his Instagram account.

Coric and Dimitrov played against each other on Saturday. In addition to his cases, among the positives are Djokovic’s physical trainer, Marko Paniki, and Kristijan Groh, coach of the Bulgarian Dimitrov. From the number one in the world ranking, Djokovic, who also participated in the tournament, the results are still awaited, since at first instance, in Zadar, he refused to take the test, but then he did it in Belgrade. An attitude of the Serbian that continues to make people talk, after declaring a few weeks ago that he was opposed to being vaccinated, in case it was necessary to participate in the ATP circuits.

In his defense, the Serb argued that from the first day of organizing the Adria Tour, the rules and measures agreed by government and public health institutions were followed. “We have never crossed those lines, we have always waited for them to give us the green light on whether or not we could have an audience, and then we asked when we could already have, how much audience we can have and if there must be social distance or not,” said Nole .

However, public attendance at matches, massive events attended by the players in the preview, where they did not respect social distancing, basketball games among themselves, where photos hugging each other were published, and attendance at a particular party At night in Belgrade, as a stop for the event, alarms went off in the world of tennis and further increased the controversy surrounding the event organized by the number one in the world that has already given four positive cases of coronavirus and more are expected.