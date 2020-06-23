Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus (. / Antonio Bronic) (ANTONIO BRONIC /)

The tennis world is in turmoil and Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP ranking, was at the center of the scene due to their participation in parties without social isolation, in the midst of the health crisis that the pandemic imposed, and for organizing an exhibition tournament in their country, in which several participants caught the Covid-19 virus.

In this scenario, the Serb underwent a coronavirus test in Belgrade and the result was positive, as did his wife Jelena. His children, for their part, tested negative. It is worth noting that, according to the local press, at first the athlete did not want to submit to swabbing despite the positive cases registered within the Adria Tour (the final against the Russian Andrei Rublev was suspended due to this situation situation).

« Everything we did in the last month, we did it with a pure heart and sincere intent. Our tournament aimed to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region, « explained the athlete in a statement. In addition, he assured that he is not showing any symptoms after testing positive.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov was the first tennis player to test positive for coronavirus. « We have made mistakes and we have not maintained discipline sufficiently, » said Georgui Stoimenov, Dimitrov’s agent at the Bulgarian radio station bTV. “He felt tired and had a fever the day before his match. After playing in the morning, he had to play another game in the afternoon and couldn’t. It is when he decided to return to Monaco and be seen by the doctors, « he explained.

Croatian cases also came to light Borna Coric and two coaches, whose names were not disclosed by local authorities. However, the Serbian press revealed that these would be the coaches of Djokovic and Dimitrov, Marco Panichi and Cristian Groh, respectively. Last to be added to this list was Serbian Viktor Troicki. Local media also maintain that his wife, who is pregnant, also tested positive.

At the time, Nole defended himself against the accusations, stating that “we have been following the rules and the measures that have been agreed upon by government institutions and public health institutions. We have never crossed those lines, we have always waited for them to give us the green light about whether or not we could have an audience, and so we asked when we could already have, how much audience we can have and if there has to be social distance or not. So we have gone through all this process and the result has been fantastic. «

He also tried to minimize criticism by arguing that « it is difficult to explain to people that the situation is really, really different in America or the UK compared to Serbia and the surrounding countries ”.

The Adria Tour celebrated its second stage in Zadar, after the one held in Belgrade from June 12 to 14 with the presence of the public and little social distancing. The exhibition tournament was scheduled to continue in Banja Luka, Bosnia, from July 3-4, to conclude on July 5 in Sarajevo.

