Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He expressed his sadness when learning the news of the postponement of the Olympic Games to 2021, but declares that the decision made by the IOC has undoubtedly been the correct one for the well-being of athletes and fans: “I took this photo of myself a year in Japan. I am saddened by the postponement of the Olympic Games, but I am sure that the decision was correct for the health of all involved. I am looking forward to playing this competition in 2021, “said the current number one of the world in social networks.

Took this photo last year in Japan. I’m sad the @olympics are postponed, but I am sure it‘s the right decision for the collective health of everyone involved. Let’s look forward to Tokyo #Olympics 2021 ———- pic.twitter.com/nba0qvcAGC

– Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 25, 2020

