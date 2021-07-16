Novak Djokovic, risks of going to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

A born winner wants to be one on all the big stages and is willing to take risks to close a track record that would reach the highest perfection ever seen. Novak Djokovic is aware that he is facing a great historical opportunity to achieve an achievement never seen in men’s tennis, such as the Golden slam in the same season, and that is why he has decided to go to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 despite the demanding sanitary protocols, strict quarantines and the absence of public in the stands. Many thought that he would give up the Olympic gold to prepare well for the US Open 2021 and tackle the Grand Slam in the same year, but the Balkan wants to cover it all. We analyze the pros and cons of your decision:

Arguments in favor of playing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

Only Andre Agassi has managed to finish his professional career having won all the great titles, so if the Serbian did, he would give an almost incontestable blow in the fight for the GOAT. With the confirmation that Federer will not play in Tokyo, we can already assure that the Swiss will not be able to emulate Agassi, while Nadal has the Nitto ATP Finals pending, a goal that each year seems more distant. The level of confidence with which Djokovic arrives makes him the top favorite for individual Olympic gold, a feat that would elevate him even more and allow him to remove one of the thorns that is stuck in his heart.

And it is that Novak has a huge feeling of identity with his country and strives to be a reference and contribute everything possible to his community. Few things would make the world number 1 more excited than listening to the anthem of his beloved country with a golden medal around his neck, something that resisted him in Beijing 2008, where he was eliminated in the semifinals by Nadal in that mythical match remembered by a shot failed from the Serbian.

He managed to win bronze, a success that resisted him in London 2012, when he fell to Murray in the semifinals and Del Potro in the fight for third and fourth place. Especially painful was the defeat at the first exchange in Rio de Janeiro, also against the Argentine tennis player, in what seemed to be the Serbian’s last option. However, Djokovic has not only stayed on top, he has assaulted her even further and arrives in Tokyo in the prime of his career.

Risks that Djokovic assumes when participating in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

One month. That is the time that will elapse between the end of the Olympic event and the start of the US Open 2021. In a country heavily affected by the coronavirus, such as Japan at the moment, the worst possible scenario for Djokovic would be contagion. No matter how much the virus passed, there are more and more cases in which a new contagion occurs or, at least, the virus is carried, something that would force it to quarantine and not only lose the opportunity of the Olympic gold, but also arrive with poor preparation for the fourth Grand Slam of the year.

Keep in mind that neither the weather conditions of Tokyo, nor the balls nor the courts that will be played there, are the same as those in Flushing Meadows, not to mention the impact on the body that the time difference can have. It is assumed that the Serbian will end up very mentally fatigued from the fight for the Olympic gold, which would lead him to renounce the two Masters 1000 of the US Open Series and arrive in New York without previous matches in a context similar to that of will live there.

He may lose ground in his particular fight with Nadal for being the player with the most Masters 1000 titles won, although the most difficult thing would be if physical discomfort or an injury would appear in Tokyo, since it would take him away from a dream that he has at hand . Nor would the impact of an unexpected defeat in the Olympic event be negligible; the fact of playing the best of three sets, diminishes favoritsmo to a Novak that will have important rivals like Medvedev, Zverev or Tsitsipas. If you don’t achieve your goal of Olympic gold, your confidence could be drained and you feel the weariness of a very demanding season.