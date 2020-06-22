Making a mistake once makes sense, doing it twice is understandable, but acting selfishly and with total impunity in a matter that concerns the health of Humanity does not seem acceptable. Novak Djokovic She faces one of the worst moments of her career as a public figure and does not seem to be contributing anything to calm down with her attitude. Months ago his words about vaccines already generated a powder keg, although after all, that is a personal opinion, but the organization of the Adria Tour with the positive for Grigor Dimitrov’s coronavirus and everything he has brought (social events without social distance and even night parties) has placed the Serb in the trigger.

But what they assure from their country is even more serious and serious. According to the Kurir media outlet, Novak had refused to submit to the COVID-19 test that the health authorities had prepared for all participants in the Adria Tour after the positive of the Bulgarian, since he did not have any symptoms of the disease. The skeptical posture of the Balkan towards the pandemic and any preventive medical advance is well known, but nobody could expect that the man behind the organization of this tournament, would not take his responsibility minimally and, at least, would submit to this test.

It looks like, Alexander Zverev He is frightened at the possibility of having contracted the virus since his condition as a diabetic places him as a population of certain risk. Beyond solidarity with all his colleagues and assuming what the event organization itself indicated (that all tennis players would pass the test), it may be that Djokovic decided to take a private flight to Belgrade to meet with an epidemiologist of his confidence, as well as your personal doctor. They would be the ones to manage the situation and recommend what to do. Jealous of your privacy and lover of a well defined and closed environment, Novak wants to make their own decisions and that they are people of their closest trust who do what they have to do with their health.

His coach has taken a very different attitude, Goran Ivanisevic, who already took a test during the week on a voluntary basis and who had no qualms about passing a test again last night, like the rest of the tournament participants and staff who have been in contact with Grigor Dimitrov. It should be noted that the organization of Adria Tour It has recommended that all those who have a contact of at least 10 minutes with the Bulgarian should be isolated and quarantined for two weeks. Perhaps this is what the Balkan intends to do at his residence in Belgrade, but it does not seem logical to do it without first knowing if he has COVID-19 to be able to take the appropriate preventive measures. We will have to be aware of the next news about Novak Djokovic and his or her environment.