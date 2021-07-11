Novak Djokovic, records to which he aspires at Wimbledon 2021

Every tennis fan wakes up today with the feeling that it could be a historic day, one of those days that are remembered for the rest of the days and that can change the future of this sport. Novak Djokovic He is one game away from equaling Nadal and Federer in the number of Grand Slam tournaments won, thus giving a very important blow to the eternal debate about who is the best tennis player in history. The chance of a triple draw at the top is not the only incentive or incredible record that the Balkan can beat should he manage to beat Matteo berrettini, since a triumph on his part in Wimbledon 2021 it would have other consequences that we review below.

1. Culminate an incredible hunt in Grand Slam titles over Federer and Nadal

Djokovic’s potential and his ability to make tennis history have never been in doubt, but if in 2011 we are told that in just a decade he was going to cut 15 titles behind Federer and 8 against Nadal, many are not. we would have given credit. What the Balkan is doing is amazing and today he can put the icing on the cake in the Cathedral of Tennis with a victory that balances the balance in the aspect most used to determine who the GOAT is.

2. Possibility of continuing to aspire to the Golden Slam

This is the great desire of Novak at the moment; finishing the perfect season, doing what no one in men’s tennis has ever done, like winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in the same season. A triumph at Wimbledon would leave him only two tournaments away from glory, further increasing his ambition and making the remainder of the season a tremendously exciting journey for him as he set himself up against the sport’s history.

3. Be champion of the first three Grand Slams of a season

Although it may seem curious, on only one occasion during the Open Era has a man been able to win in Melbourne, Paris and London in the same season. Rod Laver did it in that memorable 1969, in which he also ended up winning in New York and completing the Grand Slam. Since then, no tennis player has achieved this feat, Djokovic having been able to chain four consecutive Grand Slam titles, but never the first three of the year. Before the Open Era, it was achieved by Jack Crawford, in 1933, Don Budge, in 1938, and Lew Hoad, in 1956.

4. Become the fifth player in the Open Era to sign a double Roland Garros – Wimbledon

The transition from clay to grass is one of the great challenges in the sporting world, but Djokovic is in a position to join a select club of men who were able to win in Paris and London in the same season. The first to do it was Rod Laver (1969), then Björn Borg succeeded, up to three times (1978, 1979 and 1980), Roger Federer (2009) and Rafael Nadal, twice (2008 and 2010).

5. Becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to win three consecutive titles at Wimbledon

The Serbian accumulates a whopping 20 consecutive matches won at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, something that makes him one of the best in history on grass. In case of winning Berrettini, he would emulate four historical tennis players who managed to win the title in the London Grand Slam in three consecutive editions: Björn Borg (from 1976 to 1989), Pete Sampras (from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2000) and Roger Federer (from 2003 to 2007).