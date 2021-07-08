Novak Djokovic qualifies for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 05:00 CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and seventeen minutes to Marton fucsovics, Hungarian tennis player, number 48 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Fucsovics managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Serbian tennis player, for his part, did it on 4 occasions. Likewise, the Serbian achieved 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 69% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 64% effective, 5 double faults and 56% of points obtained at service.

During the semifinals we will have the confrontation of Djokovic and the winner of the match between the Russian Karen khachanov and the canadian player Denis Shapovalov.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.