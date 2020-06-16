Positive for coronavirus Nikola Jankovicbasketball player Belgrade Partisan, has set off alarm bells in the tennis world. And is that number 1, Novak Djokovic, has been in contact with it.

The Serbian tennis player did not want to miss last Friday the tribute to They leave Milojevic, an appointment that he also attended Nikola Jokicplayer of the Denver Nuggets. Now that a test has shown that Nikola Jankovic is asymptomatic, which is why he has had to be isolated, the return of tennis and the NBA could be in danger.

In the case of tennis, the ‘Adria Tour’ has already been held, where Djokovic has met and maintained contact with professionals such as Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic and JElena Jankovic. After the appointment, they all went partying to a Belgrade cabaret where they were recorded partying and dancing. The tennis players had passed tests to participate in the ‘Adria Tour’, but at the Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club, where the post-tournament party was held, there were more people than recommended in an environment that was beyond idyllic.

To all this we must add that the tennis players played a football match last Thursday in which there were kisses and hugs. Also that in the stands of the Novak Tennis Center, where 1,000 people were expected according to the regulations of the local Government, 4,000 finally gathered, some without masks and without keeping any social distance.

Tennis and the NBA, pending Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will move in the next few hours to Zadar, where the second tournament of the Adria Tour will be played. There a test will be carried out to confirm that he has not contracted the coronavirus, something that is pending not only the world of tennis, but also the NBA.