These are difficult times for the number one in the world. Novak Djokovic has given positive in the test of COVID-19, and that has been the final chip in his ambitious project of the Adria Tour, a tour of tournaments through the Balkans in which he intended to bring competitive tennis to his native region in the midst of a pandemic that they seriously underestimated. The total lack of security protocolsFollowing the lines of lax regulation by the Serbian and Croatian governments, they have turned the feeling of normality into a focus of contagion.

A contagion that once again demonstrates the speed of spread of this virus, which has already been primed in up to four professional tennis players, in addition to several professionals from its environment and you will know how many of the fans who filled the stands of Belgrade or Zadar . After all this, many waited for the Serbian to refine responsibilities, and after the statement this morning, Novak has decided to share in his Instagram personal the post where apologize to everyone and admit their mistake. This is the Serbian letter:

“Hello everyone, we are back in Belgrade. I have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to my wife, Jelena. My children have tested negative. We will be quarantined for the next 14 days, and we will repeat the test in 5 days.

I am deeply sorry that our tournament has caused harm. Everything that the organizers and I did during the last month we did with good intentions, with a pure heart. We thought that our tournament met all health protocols, and that our region seemed to be in good health to finally unite people through philanthropic motives. We were wrong, and I did it too soon. I cannot express how much I feel this and every case of infection.

If you went to the Adria Tour or were around any of the events, please take the test and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will share health resources in the coming days. The rest of the tournament has been canceled and we will focus on all those who have been affected by the virus. I pray for the full recovery of all those affected. ”