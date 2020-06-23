We had been waiting for the news for more than a day and, in truth, in the face of so much delay, it was easy to think badly. More than 48 hours after Grigor Dimitrov announced his positive in COVID-19, the whole world still did not know the state of health of Novak Djokovic, organizer of a Adria Tour what a bad outcome it has had. Just a few minutes ago, the Serb finally issued a statement explaining that the result had tested positive, that he has the coronavirus and that his wife is also infected.

“My whole family underwent the test as soon as they landed in Belgrade this Monday,” begins the Belgrade account in his letter. “The result of my test has been positive, exactly the same as that of my wife, Jelena. Luckily, the children have given negative,” says Novak, pointed out by multiple voices of the professional wardrobe during these last days due to the low responsibility and the absence of security measures that we could see in the exhibition matches of the Adria Tour.

“Everything we did during this last month we did from the bottom of our hearts, with the most sincere intentions we had. Our tournament was a way to unite and share our message of solidarity and compassion throughout each country in our region The tour was designed to help players close to Southeast Europe, help them regain their place in the competition for as long as the official circuit was stopped by the arrival of the COVID-19 “, develops the 17 Grand Slams champion.

“Everything was born from a philanthropic idea, to help people who really needed it and in my head I could only see with good eyes the great response I was having from all fronts. We developed the event at a time when the virus was already It was weakening, we believed that the conditions proposed to carry it out were the correct ones. Unfortunately, the virus was still present, a reality that we are still learning to endure and live with, “expands the Balkan, assuming part of the blame.

“I hope that things get better with the passing of the days and that we can all recover the life we ​​had before. I am very sorry for each person who has been infected and I hope that no one suffers health complications, that everyone is back good as soon as possible. As for me, I will quarantine two weeks and repeat the test in five days “, concludes Novak.