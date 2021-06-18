Novak Djokovic, player with fewest absences in Grand Slam

You can only live the present with full intensity if you interpret the past, which allows you to fully appreciate the feats that are being witnessed in tennis. The Big 3 it is an inexhaustible source of feats and every time some statistics are reviewed, the conclusions are very interesting. Shortly after the absence of Rafael Nadal At Wimbledon 2021, many lamented how injuries, or the prudence to try not to aggravate them, have conditioned the Spaniard’s journey throughout his career, as they have also done in recent years of Roger Federer. However, the name of Novak Djokovic does not come to the fore as it is very difficult to remember several Grand Slam tournaments in which the Serbian had to withdraw. No, difficult no, it is impossible.

And it is that the current number 1 in the world has not only cemented his glory in an overflowing tennis, but also in one of the most amazing physicists in the world, who has been able to avoid unforeseen events and leave them reinforced. Since Novak Djokovic made his debut at the Australian Open 2005 against Marat Safin, he managed to chain a whopping 51 Grand Slam tournaments played consecutively. The streak was cut short with his elbow injury in 2017, which forced him to resign from the US Open 2017 dispute.

It took him very little to return to full performance, being able to reencounter with glory at Wimbledon 2018, after a very tough defeat in Paris against Cecchinato. That a 34-year-old player and a style of play in which physicality is very important, such as Novak, has had only one major injury and missed a single tournament in this category, is one more reason to assess his greatness and candidacy to be the GOAT.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, a total of 18 Grand Slam absences between the two

In the case of Rafael Nadal, his absence at Wimbledon 2021 will be the tenth time that the Spanish tennis player will not play a tournament of this magnitude. From the beginning of his career he lived unforeseen events that deprived him of playing the most important events in the world. His first casualties came at Roland Garros 2004 and Wimbledon 2004, after having debuted that same year at the Australian Open. It was not until two years later, at the 2006 Australian Open, when he had to get off a Grand Slam again because he was adapting to the new templates to solve his foot problems. Wimbledon 2009 (knee problems), US Open 2012 (knee tenditis), Australian Open 2013 (stomach virus), US Open 2014 (knee tenditis), Wimbledon 2016 (left wrist injury), and the recent US Open Open 2020, are his other absences in Grand Slam tournaments.

Analyzing the trajectory of Roger FedererIt is obvious that the Helvetian has concentrated most of his absences in recent years, and many of them have been due more to precaution than to real injuries. Being very young, he had to get out of the US Open 1999, but then he chained almost 17 consecutive years playing the four majors. He was not absent again until the 2016 knee injury forced him to withdraw from Roland Garros and the US Open. In the following two years, he did not compete in Paris, nor did he in the three tournaments played under conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, when he was recovering from two surgeries.