Novak Djokovic play doubles at the Mallorca tournament

Updated 06/15/2021 – 12:57

Novak Djokovic not only train in Mallorca before Wimbledon but also play in the first edition of the Mallorca Championships I will do it in doubles mode of an event to be held on the grass courts of the Santa Pona Country Club. The recent winner of Roland Garros has received an invitation from Toni Nadal, tournament director.

Djokovic did well to participate in a tournament just before a Grand Slam. He won the Belgrade Open and within three days he was at Philippe Chatrier in his first match at Roland Garros. Now he wants to repeat the same path with the Mallorca Championships and Wimbledon.

“We are very happy that Novak Djokovic begins his preparation for the climax of the season at Wimbledon at the Mallorca Championship. After Roland Garros, he will focus on training at the Mallorca Country Club in the days to come, and will also help put the tournament in the spotlight by participating in the doubles competition. Having another star like Dominic Thiem, who won the US Open in New York in September, is also a great honor for our tournament and our new club, “explained Edwin Weindorfer, executive director of the organizer.

Djokovic will also attend the official opening of the Central Court at the Mallorca Country Club this June 18. An event that will have an exhibition match between Goran Ivanisevic, Djokovic’s coach, and Tommy Haas.