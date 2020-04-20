The great stars of world sport have an enormous social responsibility and their positions on certain matters can cause the change of opinion of many influential people. Novak Djokovic He is aware of this and always tries to act in an exemplary way, but when questioned in a Facebook live with other Serbian athletes about the possibility of having to be vaccinated to return to competition, the Balkan took his alternative side by declaring himself an opponent to vaccines. This posture pursued by scientists and medical entities comes at an inappropriate time, with many resources being devoted to research to find an effective vaccine against the disease that plagues the planet.

So much so, that Novak recognized being able to reach a crossroads if they compel vaccination to return to normal competition. “My personal position is to oppose vaccines and I do not want anyone to force me to be vaccinated so that I can travel the world and compete. In case it becomes mandatory I will be in a delicate position. I have my well-formed ideological position on this matter and I do not see it possible to change it in the short term, “Novak declared to the surprise of many and introducing a new nuance in the fight against the pandemic, which he already suggested a few hours ago. Marat Safin although in a much more bizarre way.

04/19/2020 11:04

Marat Safin believes that everything that is happening in the world is intended for people to be vaccinated with microchips.

Keep reading

“Hypothetically, a short-term resumption of competition will require playing behind closed doors, a shot, or both,” said Novak Djokovic, whose stance will not be shared by many others. It must be remembered that several have already warned that the coronavirus pandemic cannot be resolved until there is an effective vaccine and that tennis will be impossible to resume until this occurs, as indicated Amelie Mauresmo. Possibly, this matter has to be addressed in the ATP Players Council in future sessions and there will be considerably more disagreements than when the need to make compensatory measures in the economic area was addressed.

04/01/2020 08:04



Keep reading

.