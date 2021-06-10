Novak Djokovic manages to qualify for the semifinals at the expense of Matteo Berrettini

06/10/2021

On at 04:45 CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros by 6-3, 6-2, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 7-5 to Matteo berrettini, Italian tennis player, number 9 in the ATP and seed number 9. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the semifinals of the championship.

The statistics about the match show that the Serbian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 73% of the service points. As for Berrettini, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, he had a 65% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 61% of his service points.

In the semifinals, Djokovic will play against the Spanish player Rafael Nadal, number 3 and seeded number 3.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests. In addition, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.