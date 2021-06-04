Novak Djokovic manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 05:00 CEST

The Serbian player Novak Djokovic, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twelve minutes by 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 to Pablo Cuevas, Uruguayan tennis player, number 92 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis player manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Serbian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for the Uruguayan player, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 55% of the service points.

The Serbian player will face the Lithuanian in the round of 32 of the competition Ricardas Berankis, number 93.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the preliminary qualification phase and the invited players. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.