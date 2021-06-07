Novak Djokovic manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Lorenzo Musetti

06/07/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions by winning by a score of 6 (7) -7 (9), 6 (2) -7 (7), 6-1, 6-0 and 4-0 in a match where his opponent, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, number 76 of the ATP, had to retire in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the player takes the place for the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Djokovic managed to break his rival’s serve 9 times, got 70% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and won 69% of the service points. As for Musetti, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 2 times, had a 61% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points.

In the quarterfinals the Serbian player will play against the Italian Matteo berrettini, number 9 and seed number 9, tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and a total of 238 tennis players face their faces. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.