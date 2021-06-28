Novak Djokovic loses a set in his 2021 Wimbledon debut

Monday June 28, a day to smile if you are a tennis lover. Wimbledon It opened its doors two years later and did so with its current champion stepping on the Central Court, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, who just two weeks ago was celebrating his last Grand Slam, had to open fire before Jack draper, local tennis player invited by the organization without any background in these tournaments. From less to more, the one from Belgrade found himself increasingly comfortable on the grass, until talent did the rest (4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2). A little scare to start with may be the best thing that ever happened.

They already know the fundamental law that must be fulfilled to see one of the Big3 members in trouble: that one of them opens the door for you. Beyond the level of tennis offered by the rival, if they do not let you enter the match there is no surprise that is worth it. Today Djokovic was playing his first match on grass in two years, a surface where adaptation is a compulsory subject, both because of the difficulty involved and because of the few tournaments located on the calendar. In the case of the Serbian, regardless of how things go at Roland Garros, it is normal for him to go directly to La Catedral without going through any previous tournament. A roadmap to which only the greats aspire, although it also has its risk.

That risk could be seen perfectly in the first round, with Novak uncomfortable, misplaced, even somewhat clumsy in some action. He even fell into a hitch that reminded us of how difficult this surface is in the first week of competition, even at a time when the grass is no longer so fast. That unfamiliarity with green cost Djokovic the set, wasting numerous break opportunities and walking carefully on Central Court. Maybe he needed to be on the ropes to lose that fear, since it wasn’t that Draper was playing the game of his life.

Champion reaction

As soon as the number 1 in the world tied his shoelaces and got serious, the Briton returned to earth and remembered who he was, the number 253 in the world. Excluding some shift of duty where Draper was more accurate, the rest of the exchanges showed the tremendous difference in level, experience and momentum that exists today between these two men. Of course, after having scratched the first set of the game, little more could be asked of Jack. The passing of the minutes was bringing each more difference, which was also settling on the scoreboard. First a 6-1, then a 6-2 and, in just one hour, the best tennis player on the planet already had the situation where he wanted. Fully controlled and eager to grab the ticket to the second round.

Djokovic’s reaction was expected and that’s what we got. Not only in terms of attitude and relaxation, but also in terms of blows and accuracy. The Balkan finished the match with quite good numbers, completely burying the doubts offered at the start of the day. With 24 aces and 87% of points won with his first serve, the Belgrade player made it clear that he is still his old man, a man who is in London to change history. So far, six victories separate him from capturing his 20th Grand Slam.