Novak Djokovic: “It’s good for tennis to have new champions”

Novak Djokovic wants to turn the page. Monte Carlo’s book, the main story of which provided details of a tough loss to Daniel Evans in the round of 16, it is a tale that you want to forget as soon as possible. And, in that sense, will play this week the Belgrade ATP 250, where you will have an important opportunity to gain confidence for the next big events on clay. “I am very excited to play at home,” he said.

– Play at home after several years, an ATP tournament.

I am very excited to play at home, to represent my country in a competition (Davis Cup, ATP Cup, Olympic Games) and I have the best memories of playing this tournament, of playing in front of my friends, my people and myself. family. These are things that I cannot experience every week: having people in the stands is going to be something very nice and the same is playing in my city of birth. I’m just going to try to enjoy every single moment that I spend this week understanding the restrictions. It is a tournament that brings back many memories of the past, of how I started, of when in this club I played many local championships as a boy and that helped me to be what I am today. I’m definitely going to do my best this week.

Also, seeing the draw with all the best Serbian players makes me happy. Hopefully I can play in the quarterfinals against a compatriot, I have to win another game before, of course. I did not play with them many times, they are the Next Gen of the country. In my case I shared more with Troicki and Tipsarevic. But it is a court in which we have practiced several times, we are friends, we respect each other and we want to do things well to win the tournament.

– The dismissal of Dominic Thiem due to a knee injury and the issue of bubbles.

It’s a tough casualty not having Dominic here and I wish him a speedy recovery. He is a Grand Slam champion, tennis needs him, he is a star and a great person. Last year he played the Adria Tour and wanted to come back here. On the other hand, most players are experiencing psychological and motivational problems with bubbles, with the restrictions of playing without an audience. It is a new experience, you have to accept it and it is the best for our sport. Hopefully the fans can come back quickly and that we will all be free again and not be left alone going from the hotel room to the court.

– The passage of time of the Big 3 and the new champions on the circuit.

We played Rafa in Australia, we didn’t play in Miami, we both played Monte Carlo, but we lost fast, there was a new winner, Tsitsipas, who beat Rublev. It is something new because Rafa dominates on clay and is expected to win all the matches on this surface and I know the expectations that are had of us (Big 3) that we go far in the tournament, but it is good for the sport to have new champions, new ones expensive, new brands, that are recognized throughout the world. I would always like to be on the winning side, but things are different. There are guys who are challenging us. Rafa, Roger and I will accept that we will no longer be so high and that other boys will replace us, it is a natural cycle. You have to compete against guys who are doing very well and who are getting stronger every day.

– About your documentary, which will be released in a few months.

Approximately four years ago we started recording with Amazon, they followed me for six months during the circuit around the world with many interviews, we decided to wait to release it at a better time than we were living, the documentary talks about the record of the ranking of number 1, my trajectory Everything that happened in my career, tournaments that I won, is not ready yet, we have to do some more work, but in August and September we hope that it will be ready and that it will appear at the US Open and that the fans will like it.