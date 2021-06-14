Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player of the last decade

The discussion about who deserves to be called as GOAT it is endless. Each one could present different arguments with their positions for hours to justify their opinions. Before the subjective gaze of each individual there is no demonstration that can change the thinking on the matter. So much Roger Federer What Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic they meet the requirements to be considered the best in history and it is a debate that is currently more open than ever. However, there is no doubt whatsoever is that the Serbian marked a dynasty in the last decade. In fact, there were none who approached him or tried to sever his reign. So much so that it surpassed in all statistical respects the other two tennis geniuses as a whole during the aforementioned period..

The starting point is 2011 when it seemed impossible and laughable to imagine someone with the qualities to dethrone a rivalry that was on the way to being the most important in this sport. However, an emerging young man from Belgrade had other plans on his mind: he wanted to change the dynamics of that time and be able to show the world the star he was or aspired to be. In that sense and in this ten-year journey back, Nole harvested 18 Grand Slams (accumulates 19 in total), 31 Masters 1000 (he won 36 in his career) and four Masters (total five). In addition, he remained 324 weeks as the leader of the world ranking (in six years he finished at the top of the international ladder). Unreal data and that speak for themselves.

Not to mention if a comparison is drawn with Nadal and Federer, who between the two won 15 Grand Slams, 28 Masters 1000 and remained first in the ranking list for 132 weeks. It is undeniable that Rafa suffered several injuries, which forced him to stop the engine for a long time. Likewise, the Swiss took time to find the formula to reinvent himself after his fall in the tennis level as his years passed. Anyway, the supremacy of the Balkan is abysmal.

THE GAME NOT YET FINISHED

Federer he knows that he is in the final stage of his sporting career. Within two months of turning 40, your retirement may be closer than many imagine. However, you still have the internal fuel to keep moving the machine. On the other hand, Nadal has several possibilities to persist in the fight in events such as the US Open or future Roland Garros. And Djokovic, one big title short of equaling the record of his other two colleagues, seems to have room to keep growing. At 34 years old and with a privileged physique, he aspires to continue writing the golden pages of sport. Meanwhile, the Next Gen does not finish taking a step forward (except for a few isolated cases) in the big dates.

To be continue…