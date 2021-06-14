Novak Djokovic is Roland Garros champion and has 19 Grand Slam

The intimate side of the legendary Novak Djokovic 3:44

(CNN Spanish) – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the Roland Garros final on Sunday, adding a total of 19 Grand Slam crowns to his record.

Djokovic won in five sets 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás, who pushed the world’s number one to the limit.

🇷🇸 Djokovic Jubilation 🇷🇸 @ DjokerNole lands Grand Slam title No.19 and his second in Paris, defeating Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. # RolandGarros pic. twitter.com/lsG64N0s9q – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

Tsitsipás, world number 5, got ahead of the Serbian after winning the first two sets. However, Djokovic came from behind and won three consecutive sets.

Djokovic goes for the biggest

With this, Novak puts himself within a single Grand Slam of the greatest winners in history, which are Roger Federer and Rafel Nadal with 20 titles.

Djokovic became the first player of the open era to win a Grand Slam title after coming back twice from two sets against.

He also became the first man of the open era and the third in history to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments at least twice (Roy Emerson and Rod Laver did before).

Djokovic will attempt to equal the men’s singles record at Wimbledon, which begins on June 28.