Novak Djokovic is inevitable | Breakpoint

Novak Djokovic It began as, first of all, a champion project. Dreaming high seemed, sometimes, too little. A young guy grew up watching Pete sampras win in a green garden that began to creep into your dreams. Shortly after, that same boy was creating that glittering golden trophy in a totally improvised way, visualizing that one day he would be the one to lift it. Meanwhile, in the back room of a small home until recently sheltered from the bombs, Dijana and Srdjan collected the coins that would allow them to get through the week.

From the most precarious situations a true breed of champion is born. It is an absolutely inimitable gene that is difficult to explain, a series of deep roots that inject you with an unlimited faith in yourself. There was nothing that could stop that kid. Saw it Jelena gencic, visionary like few others, when she gave a chance to that boy who stayed up very late on the tennis courts of Kopaonik Mountain. Saw it Niki Pilic, years later, working as a goldsmith in front of what could be a true jewel.

They all saw it, although the world ignored and deaf ears. In front of Novak Djokovic, the cake was shared by two superheroes already established in the circuit. Both, in addition, complemented and fed each other so perfectly … it was definitely impossible to do something to unseat them. In people’s eyes, at least, it was impossible. They were too loved, too idealized, too idolized. There was no room for one more brother: tennis already had his perfect family.

————-

Sunday, October 11, 2020. We were close, Novak. Ivanisevic heads to his winning horse, utterly devastated after taking one of the biggest beatings in a Grand Slam final in modern history. It was the perfect time to take a blow to history, the last level that separated him from the category of absolute final boss. In the year of the pandemic, after living months full of criticism and doubts, after being disqualified from the Us Open … Djokovic had stayed very, very far from fulfilling the most difficult yet. His race against the clock had found the same old kryptonite: Rafael Nadal, the beaten earth. It was crazy not to glimpse the manacorí, again, as the great with the most titles. He had all of 2021 to do it.

————-

Again, flashes. The first final, a whirlwind of nerves before Roger Federer. The first big title, in a place with a historic name called Rod Laver that he would soon call home. The exacerbated emotion of winning at home, between shaven youths and smiling young men from a country that won the Davis Cup for the first time. The recovery of his faith in himself, the year in which the whole world turned to see him, the consistency of staying in the elite and, at the same time, the lost finals that should not have been lost. Vajda, Becker, Miljan, Gritsch, Stefan, Pepe, Marko, Panichi, Uli. Vajda leaves. The stone man who doubts, the body that reverses, the other monsters that resurface. The defeats, the land that is no longer fertile, the history that dies. Bottoming out against Taro Daniel and Benoit Paire, sinking against Cecchinato and the tie-break against Nadal.

—————-

When tennis had its perfect family, Novak Djokovic came to destroy it. And it was absolutely inevitable. No matter how many endings are missed, no matter how many disappointments fill your body – it’s always there. As he was in a devastated Serbia, as he imagined it when he was a little boy. It doesn’t matter how many analyzes are done on him, how many articles talk about his trips to the bathrooms, how many statements are taken out of context: Novak Djokovic is inevitable.

Its essence, after all, remains on a tennis court perennially. Always wanted it: I was destined to be the best. He never doubted that he would be when everything was against him, when eleven years ago he was 15 Grand Slams from the best, when all he received was laughter and ridicule from those who saw him as an irreverent clown. If you never doubted it when logic denied you reason … how can you doubt now that the wind is blowing in your favor?

20 Grand Slams and counting. Novak Djokovic is absolutely inevitable. If you think I’ve repeated it too much, you didn’t learn from the type who insists on rewriting history. When you doubt something, when you think that life is not smiling at you, turn those negative chants into a mantra of hope and hope for the future. So one guy transformed the “Roger, Roger” into “Novak, Novak.” The cries of “Rafa, Rafa” in songs of “Nole, Nole”. And … you know what? It was absolutely unavoidable.