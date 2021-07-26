Novak Djokovic: “I am enjoying every moment”

Again there was groundhog day with Novak Djokovic. This week the adventure targets the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, one of the Serbian’s great goals this season, where he already has two wins in the singles box with hardly any disheveled. The world number 1 has left Hugo Dellin and Jan-Lennard Struff on the road to reach 20 consecutive victories, so it is his turn to focus on his round of 16 duel against Alexander Davidovich, someone you know very well. We collect some of the most interested statements that the Balkan left after spending another day in the office.

About the match schedule

“I have spoken seriously with the organization and, despite all the logistical challenges we have here, they are working so that we can start the days a little later, the idea is that as the tournament progresses we will start later. Of course, it would be the best for us ”.

Victory over Jan-Lennard Sruff

“The truth is that it took me a little time to adjust to my opponent, especially the speed of his serve. Breaking his serve at the end of the first set was key, from that moment I began to read his gesture with the serve much better and I was able to take advantage of that in the second set. Despite everything, it was a difficult victory ”.

Davidovich in the third round

“For a long time people had him as a clay court specialist, but in the last year and a half he has improved a lot on fast courts. In Spain we have trained together several times, we also have a good relationship, we get along well, he is a great guy. I know perfectly well what I am going to find in that game ”.

The olympic experience

“Every day they ask me for a large number of photos, I receive many nice words from people, so I feel charged with positive energy. I am enjoying every moment in these Olympic Games, I am aware of all the people who are following what I do, although here each one of the athletes is important. I always try to ask them and learn from them, I consider myself an athlete with an open mind ”.