Novak Djokovic has everything going for him to win his ATP tournament in Belgrade

World number one Novak Djokovic will return to action against the South Korean Soonwoo kwon or a player coming from the previous phase, directly from the round of eighths. After the defeat against Dan Evans in the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000, he will literally look for sensations at home, since the Belgrade ATP 250 is his, it is played at his Novak Tennis Center and is run by his little brother, Djordje.

‘Nole’, 33 years old, has an open box towards the title, more after the loss of the Austrian Dominic Thiem, which announced that he was leaving the courts because he did not feel ready to compete and has not yet made his debut on clay. Another player in crisis, the Frenchman, is also absent. Gael monfils.

Djokovic’s route would continue with a quarterfinal duel against his compatriot and friend Miomir kecmanovic, whom he has tutored when he has gone through financial problems. In the semifinals he would face the Russian Aslan karatsev, hard-court course sensation, or the Hungarian Marton fucsovics.

In the lower part of the table the Italian closes Matteo berrettini, which starts as second seed. He reappeared after an abdominal injury suffered in Australia, losing in Monte Carlo to Spanish Alejandro Davidovich.

Betterrettini will start against Troicki or Cecchinato, having as other seeded by his section the Serbs Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, as well as the Australian John Millman.

A very Balkan Belgrade Open, by the work and grace of its promoter and protagonist, Novak Djokovic.