Novak Djokovic, Golden Slam target. Who has made it?

Dreaming is free, but in everything that concerns possible historical deeds of Novak Djokovic it is also inevitable. The Serbian’s level of play has returned to that level of excellence only seen in 2011 and 2015, and that makes him the most dominant player when he is at 100%. It seems like an impossible mission to win a match to the world number 1 when you are totally focused, something that happens at the big events. Novak plays for history, he has the firm intention of breaking all records and there is nothing more exciting than achieving something that no man has ever achieved: the Golden slam in the same season. This was confirmed Marian vajda. The goals are Wimbledon, Olympic gold and the US Open. If you win all three tournaments you will have emulated Steffi graf and it will be impossible to dispute that it is the GOAT of world tennis.

The Slovakian coach raves about his pupil and reveals interesting reflections on the competitive spirit of an indomitable Djokovic.

Only 4 tennis players have achieved the Golden Slam individually

But when we talk about Golden Slam in general terms, without limiting ourselves to the same season, we find up to 12 examples of tennis players, including doubles, who have achieved it. Winning champion in the 5 great tennis events supposes the materialization of a memorable career already male individual levelor, just André Agassi and Rafael Nadal they have succeeded. The Spaniard is the only member of the Big 3 with an Olympic gold in singles and will always have the honor of being the second man in the history of men’s singles tennis to win the Golden Slam, after it was achieved by an Agassi who reaped his gold. Olympic in 1996, and it was not until 1999, when he won Roland Garros, that he certified his feat.

Regarding the female individual circuit, in addition to the aforementioned Steffi graf, the only human being capable of winning all 4 Grand Slams and Olympic gold in the same season, specifically in 1988, it is worth mentioning the name of Serena Williams. The American demonstrates her privileged place in tennis history by winning the Golden Slam in her professional career in both singles and doubles. She was two titles away from achieving the Golden Slam in the same year, specifically in 2012, when she was proclaimed Olympic champion, unable to get the title at the Australian Open, where she fell to Makarova in the fourth round, and at Roland Garros, succumbing to Virginie Razzano at the first change.

Outstanding absences in this list of players such as Navratilova, Evert or Sampras

Regarding the double, these are the tennis players who got the Golden slam in their careers: Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan, Gigi Fernández, Daniel Nestor, Pam Shriver, Venus Williams, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde. So much Roger Federer What Novak Djokovic They are one step away from completing the Golden Slam in their careers, that being to reap Olympic gold, while Andy Murray seemed to be able to do so, but has never been able to win in Melbourne and Paris. The Serbian is the one with the most options to close the circle, although Roger cannot be ruled out either. In any case, there is great expectation to see if Djokovic would be able to complete an immaculate season with a full Golden Slam in 2021.