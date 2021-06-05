Novak Djokovic goes to the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and thirty-three minutes to the Lithuanian tennis player Ricardas Berankis, number 93 of the ATP, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Serbian managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, got 63% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 75% of the service points. As for the Lithuanian player, he could not break his adversary’s serve at any time, obtained a 71% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points.

In the round of 16 the Serbian player will play against the Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti, number 76.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who pass the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.