Novak Djokovic, first tennis player in history to achieve a memorable feat

Novak Djokovic continues to present irrefutable arguments to be considered the best in history and the one collected by MisterOnlyTennis carries a lot of weight. With his classification to the final match to win the title in Roland Garros 2021, the Serbian has become the first tennis player to accumulate at least six appearances in the four Grand Slam tournaments that make up the calendar. Simply legendary what Novak is achieving.

– Novak Djokovic —- has become the first tennis player to accumulate six appearances in individual finals of the four Grand Slam in the history of men’s tennis: Australian Open | 9

Roland Garros | 6

Wimbledon | 6

US Open | 8 pic.twitter.com/j4vMtlM8EZ – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) June 11, 2021