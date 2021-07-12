Novak Djokovic explains recipe for success to be GOAT tennis

There are special people in the world, capable of inspiring many others with their effort and ability to excel. The more difficult the challenge they face, the better they perform and the more they grow in the face of adversity, exciting millions of people across the globe. Novak Djokovic is one of them. Born winner, fierce competitor, transparent when it comes to communicating his wishes and goals and persevering until he achieves them, the Serbian culminates a scandal comeback in Wimbledon 2021, started more than ten years ago and that equates to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles won. The way he describes this journey to excellence in words collected by the NY Times makes his identity as a sports legend perfectly understood.

“Some time after entering the top-10 I felt somewhat frustrated because I always ended up losing against Roger and Rafa in important duels, but something changed at the end of 2010 and the beginning of 2011. If I am here it is also thanks to them and how I They have forced me to surpass myself every day. Their greatness made me realize that I had to become very strong physically, tennis and mentally. I believe that the biggest improvement I have made in the last decade has been learning to deal with pressure. Realizing how important it is to accumulate experience on the pitch and how winning matches strengthens my confidence. I feel that when I have confidence it is difficult for me to lose, “said the Serbian.

Djokovic comments that age is just a number and that now is when a more complete player is seen

“There are many factors that turn important matches into something more than tennis matches. It is key to transform that into fuel, into something that motivates and does not paralyze on the court. I am aware that the history of tennis is at stake, but it is important don’t think too much about it when you’re on the track, “says a Djokovic who is seen, at 34, at the height of his career. “I have the feeling that now is when I am a more complete tennis player, age is just a number for me and I have been able to make the necessary adjustments throughout my career to adapt to the vital and sporting moment in which I find myself”, affirmed a Novak Djokovic who continues to make world tennis history with this memorable triumph in Wimbledon 2021.