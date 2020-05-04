Due to the acute crisis caused by the Covid-19, tennis is in a halt whose expiry date seems to be far away. All this begins to provoke the reactions of the leaders of Federations from different countries, who see how this tennis drought on the courts can jeopardize the economic health of tennis players. While ATP and ITF They continue working on the creation of this Common Aid Fund, the best players continue to turn to lend a hand to the most disadvantaged tennis players. It is the case of Novak Djokovic, who has launched an initiative in his native country that will bring tennis back, albeit at the national level.

The Serbian Tennis Federation It has announced it through a letter in which, in the first place, they emphasize the follow-up of the security measures adopted by the Government of that country and the current regulations, in which international tennis will not return until, at least, the July 13. Thus, they claim to have adapted the facilities and upcoming events to this new regulation, but they insist on the complexity of the panorama, with special emphasis on players beyond 200 in the world and on the best juniors in the country who have seen their progression cut off. .

It is at this time that Novak Djokovic, helped by his compatriot Danilo Petrovic (current # 157 in the world), enters the scene. According to the Serbian Tennis Federation, Nole has been in full contact with them since the pandemic began and has produced with the help of the Federation a national tournament circuit. “I am very aware of the problems that many tennis players in my country are facing, I have been in contact with many and I know there are real problems. So we have decided to devise a plan that will help them overcome this situation. Six tournaments will be played with prizes economic guarantees, tournaments will be held for the juniors and if necessary I will put myself the material that is necessary for everything to work. I would also like to thank Danilo Petrovic, who has a fundamental role in this project being carried out and who has provided very good ideas. I also remember that all competitions will be played according to prevention and health measures, since health is our highest priority, “said Novak to announce the creation of the call “TSS Tour”.

This tour of national tournaments will feature a final Masters among the six tennis players with the best results throughout the months, and will be complemented by other possible regional championships organized by the Federations from different parts of the country. So that, Mirko Petrovic, the President of the Serbian Tennis Federation, expressed his gratitude to the number one and thanked him for his involvement in the project: “I would like to thank Novak for this exceptional reaction and for his desire to help Serbian tennis. We are proud to count on your support and that you have spoken to us throughout all these years, helping to develop tennis in Serbia. We will do our best to justify your intention to be part of this project. I believe that these tournaments will help players mainly economically and secondly it will be a way for them to get ready to continue the season in the best possible way. Until this happens we will try to ensure that Serbian tennis players have the best possible working conditions , and this tour is the first step in that direction. “

