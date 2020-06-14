Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze his feelings after the two games played on the Adria Tour on Saturday, where he garnered a victory against Troicki and a defeat against Krajinovic. The current number one in the world positively values ​​what we have been in the tournament and encourages people to witness the day on Sunday where he will undoubtedly have games of great interest.

-High expectation in the stands despite being an exhibition tournament:

“I am very happy and excited about what happened on the first day. The opportunity to be able to play in my country and that all those people have been able to see many of the best players on the circuit. The environment has improved with the passing of the matches and it was past midnight and there were still people in the stands witnessing the last meeting between Zverev and Troicki, “he said in words collected by Sport Klub.

-Dream that the circuit can put a tournament in Serbia:

“I still remember my performances at the Serbian Tennis Open. We deserve an in-circuit tournament, as we have so many players from our country in the top 100. We will do everything we can to get Serbia to have a tournament again of the tennis calendar. Today people have responded to a thousand wonders. “

-Victoria de Krajinovic before him:

“Ten years ago he managed to beat me and he kept blaming me and now he will spread even further (laughs). We have a wonderful relationship and I see him as a younger brother, of whom I try to give him as much advice as possible so that he continues to grow in the world of tennis. His collaboration with Tipsarevic is giving him good results and I am sure that if he works in this way he could sometimes reach the top ten. I see him very motivated and eager to continue improving. Hopefully he will do very well ” .

-Satisfied with the success of this Adria Tour:

“Of the two days we have been in, the tournament is meeting expectations. Saturday’s game is past midnight and they are still playing and the vast majority of people are still in their seats watching tennis. I invite everyone to come by. also on Sunday and witness the great matches that will take place. Unlike what happens on the circuit, here I have the role of player and also the organizer and it is certainly very exhausting, but at the same time it is rewarding. Here I am seeing my family, friends and a lot of Serbs who are enjoying tennis. “

-Today before Alexander Zverev the pass to the grand final will be played:

“Sascha has one of the strongest services on the circuit and he also moves very well on clay. His best results as a professional tennis player come on clay, so it will be a very tough match. I will have to do my best if I want to have options to get the victory “, concluded Novak Djokovic who on Saturday won a victory against Troicki and a loss against Krajinovic.