After Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will donate money to fight the coronavirus pandemic in their respective countries, it was a matter of time that Novak Djokovic do the same. According to the journalist Sasa Ozmo on twitter, the current number one in the world has donated one million euros for respirators and medical supplies for hospitals in Serbia. Hopefully as the days go by, more tennis players will join this beautiful initiative.

Novak Djokovic with his family donates one million euros for respirators and medicine equipment in Serbia.

– Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) March 27, 2020

