Novak Djokovic defeats Struff at Tokyo 2021 Olympics

The consummate giant killer of the ATP circuit so far this year has not been able to enlarge again this time. Novak Djokovic resolved with the usual authority a compromise that seemed very tricky in the face of Jan-Lennard Struff, and that allows you to continue in contention in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 in which you can inscribe one of the most golden and unforgettable pages in the history of tennis. The script of the meeting followed what was expected, with the German trying to become strong at the service and seeing how little by little the Balkan raised his level until he managed to give final blows to prevail by 6-4 6-3. He is already in the round of 16, where he will be measured at Alexander Davidovich.

It cost Novak more than usual to put land in the middle in the first round, thanks to the great performance at the service of a Struff who believed in his possibilities and reached the ninth game with his options intact. It was there that the Serbian put one more march, giving again that disturbing feeling that he is capable of winning how and when he wants. With his usual intensity of legs and a supernatural tactical clairvoyance, Djokovic was gradually finding loopholes in the offensive power of the German and ending up closing the initial set with certain sufficiency and immeasurable success in peak moments was a too heavy slab for his rival.

Djokovic lost his serve in the second set and raised the bar immediately

And it is that Jan-Lennard accused a lot the fact of having felt very good on the track and seeing how in the blink of an eye the marker slipped away. Any hint of a moral downturn with Novak Djokovic it is paid dearly, and this was confirmed in the second set, where the Balkan soon acquired a break advantage. He lost his serve midway through the set and sharpened his fang to show again that he was not willing to accept any other oversight. He closed the game with the usual solvency and looks with great optimism at his golden goal in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. As the next opponent, he will have an Alejandro Davidovich whom he knows perfectly and has already won this season.