Novak Djokovic defeats Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and wins his 18th Grand Slam

(CNN) – Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass in power and precision and beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. The Serbian tennis player won his 18th Grand Slam title.

The match had all the hallmarks of a classic, particularly after an impressive first set by both players. But the world number one soon put his foot down and raced to a 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory in less than two hours.

The victory secures a ninth Australian Open title that extends the record of Djokovic, who is now just two grand slams from the all-time record held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 titles each.

Based on today’s performance, there are very few bets against him that he will one day equal, or even exceed, that mark.

No rivalry off the court

While the match itself may have ended as anticlimactic, the post-match interviews were anything but and showed the deep respect and admiration these two players have for each other.

“Just to tell you a little story, guys,” Medvedev said. “I first practiced with Novak when I was 500 or 600 (in world rankings) in Monaco and he was already number one in the world and had just won Wimbledon. I thought, ‘Okay, he’s not going to talk to me’ or something like that, because he was a god to me.

«I came there and as I was shy I did not speak, so he asked me questions, he spoke to me as a friend. I was very surprised and never changed since I was ranked 600 in the world. You are a great athlete and a great person, so congratulations.

Djokovic replied: “I would like to return the nice words to Daniil. First of all, it was an outstanding presentation. You are a great guy, a great person… We used to spend more time together, we used to practice more in Monaco, and you haven’t called me in the last few years! But it’s good to see that you’re thinking highly of me, thank you very much.

«I really like Daniil as a person off the pitch. He’s great, always very friendly, very outgoing, but on the court he is definitely one of the toughest players I have ever faced in my life. It’s a matter of time before you celebrate a grand slam that’s for sure… but if you don’t mind waiting a few more years.

No changing of the guard

This was a fascinating showdown between intergenerational talents: Djokovic, 33, represents the conquering old guard of tennis; Medvedev, 25, represents the up-and-coming stars waiting for one to dethrone the Serb and his peers.

Based on Sunday’s final, that day still seems a long way off.

Entering the game, Medvedev had reason to be confident. The world No. 4 was on a 20-game winning streak and is only the sixth active player to accomplish the feat, joining Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro.

But Djokovic was imperious from the start, breaking Medvedev in his first service game and defending himself twice with ease to rush to a 3-0 lead. However, playing in just his second Grand Slam final compared to Djokovic’s 28th final, Medvedev’s initial nerves soon dissipated and he quickly adapted to his pace.

The turning point in the early stages came when the pair exchanged an impressive 28-shot rally, with Djokovic taking his last shot to the back of the net to gift the breaking point to the Russian. Medvedev duly capitalized on an impressive defensive play to force Djokovic to make another mistake and the first set was soon tied.

Just a few minutes earlier, it felt like the Serb was on the run with the first set, but suddenly Medvedev was driven.

The pair went head to head until Medvedev served to stay on set at 5-6. As he usually does at crucial moments, Djokovic went one step further, finding extra length and power in his returns to break his opponent’s serve and close out a very close first set.

This was the eighth meeting between these two great tennis players. Djokovic beat the head-to-head 4-3, and had all the ingredients to be his best match to date.

However, after Medvedev appeared to recover well from that initial disappointment by breaking Djokovic in the first game of the second set, he soon collapsed and in the blink of an eye was two sets down.

There seemed to be very little the world No. 4 could do to prevent the attack, and Medvedev’s racket bore the brunt of his frustration when he smashed it to the floor of Rod Laver’s arena.

While Medvedev undoubtedly has the talent to compete with Djokovic (indeed, an impressive drop shot in the third set elicited applause even from his opponent), the experience and mental stamina needed in times of adversity in the Grand Slam finals still remain. seem to be missing.

To Medvedev’s credit, he was eager to strengthen himself and counter some impressive blows from Djokovic as the Serb tried to close out the match.

However, the world No. 1 proved he was still one level above his opponent on Sunday and closed off any late hope that Medvedev might have won with a flurry of impressive punches.