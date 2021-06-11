in NBA

Novak Djokovic congratulates Nikola Jokic on his MVP before meeting Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic plays today the semifinals of Roland Garros against Rafael Nadal and in the last previous training session he wanted to wear a Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to congratulate their fellow Serbian on winning the NBA MVP of the season. Then he sent luck for the playoffs:

“MVP, MVP !, this is for my friend Nikola Jokic, the Joker, congratulations on your MVP, well deserved, congratulations from Roland Garros, in Paris, I take you today in my training, I hope to give you luck in the playoffs, I wish you best friend”.

