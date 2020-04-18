If the live between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray was produced yesterday, it was scheduled for today at 16:00, the video call that Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka they promised. Swiss and Serbian have chatted with each other on various topics, gathering thousands of people on their Instagram live. The two have started with a lot of laughter, showing Wawrinka a keychain with the pants with which Stan won Roland Garros in 2015, an article of clothing that both Nole and Murray laughed yesterday. After this, they both talked about a lot of tennis. A very productive talk from which we extract the most interesting. The talk varied between questions of their own and some of the fans that moved each player.

Novak Djokovic has been considered by many to be the bad boy of big three

Stan Wawrinka: “When you were young you were a totally different type than you are now. In a movie you can’t have three good protagonists, there always has to be some bad, and I think here Rafa and Roger are the good ones and you have the label bad, even if you really are not. “

Novak Djokovic nods and adds: “In the first three or five years, everyone talked bad about me.”

Both agree that Rafael Nadal is the best tennis player in the mental aspect

Stan Wawrinka: “I would say that Nadal has been the strongest tennis player mentally. There have been times when you have been above him tennis player, but thanks to his mental strength, Rafa has managed to maintain himself and do great things in this sport.

Novak Djokovic: “It is obvious that Rafa has a champion mentality. What he has managed to do throughout these years on all possible surfaces makes him one of the best players in history. He has always known how to recover from all those Strong injuries he has had. I think the four of us have been the most physically punished, but he has always known how to resurface and win great things. The resistance he has, the intensity he brings … When you see him jump into the track already intimidates you. He is a mental and also a physical giant. “

Roger Federer is the best player of all time

Novak Djokovic: “You could say that Roger is the best tennis player of all time. He is a guy that everyone likes. I don’t expect the fans to be by my side and I agree with that. The same goes for Rafa. I think that opinion that everyone has of them has been because they have earned it. “

Jokes about Wawrinka’s age:

Novak Djokovic: “Hey Stan, you look younger. What is your secret?

Stan Wawrinka: “Sorry Nole, the recipe is not vegan.”

Players will help those most financially affected

Novak Djokovic: “The ATP will distribute between 3.5 and 4 million dollars among the tennis players that are below the 250 first places. They will try to obtain that money through the prizes of various tournaments, to make the tennis ecosystem more sustainable. In addition, I have spoken with many tennis players in recent days, specifically with Roger and Rafa and we have agreed to also donate a lot of money to help in this cause. “

Their worst defeats as professional tennis players

Novak Djokovic: “I take the 2015 Roland Garros final against you. It was the most frustrating defeat I have ever had as a professional tennis player.”

Stan Wawrinka: “My loss in the 2014 Nitto ATP Finals semifinals to Roger Federer. I feel like I completely gave up the game.”

