Novak Djokovic and the three feats achieved that nobody had achieved against Nadal

Novak Djokovic has achieved one of those victories that are remembered throughout history, not only for what it means but for the way it is achieved. Beating Nadal at Roland Garros was an almost impossible mission, but the Serbian has achieved it and in an amazing way. He has become the first player to beat Nadal twice in the Parisian Grand Slam, the only one to do so in a semi-final and the only one to do it in Paris for the best of five sets after losing the first set.

