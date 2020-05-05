The friendship relationship between Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova it is strong and durable. Both treat each other like friends and it is possible to be intuited that so many years in the circuit allow that both have exchanged experiences and experiences before which the elite tennis players must remain strong, both positive and negative. During the afternoon of today, both icons of our sport shared time with the public through an Instagram live in which they chatted about vital issues for an athlete, such as keeping mental health on track and working on self-acceptance, the personal trips of each tennis player and some anecdotes that left no one indifferent. This was the best of the talk between them.

– The moment when they both met (Sharapova): “We met at an exhibition event, we were both very young. I don’t know if you had already won a tournament at that time, it was at an event in La Quinta, Indian Wells. We played a mixed doubles and you said that if you won we would have to have dinner together. You won and then I realized you really meant it, so we ended up going to a Japanese restaurant that night (laughs). You went with an old camera and asked the waiter to take a picture of us. And here we are now I think you behaved like a fan that day (laughs). “

– The Withdrawal (Sharapova): “I think the transition after I retired has been totally different from what I imagined, especially due to the challenges that we are encountering on a mental level today. At the end of my career I was motivated by what would happen after I quit. I was very interested in working with different companies, in architecture, in art. These last two years my willpower found a brake in my physical state, in my body. I suffered a lot physically, I thought they were potholes that I could overcome, I was looking for any way to do it, but I still suffered on the track. My father asked me if I wanted to go with him to play a little tennis and I answered no, what was he thinking about (laughs). There were things that were part of me, but I no longer felt the same when, for example, I went to the basement and got on the exercise bike, I thought what I was doing. My interests off the track have made my transition easier, it has been amazing to be a part of many things off the track related to advertising. I think in that sense, throughout my career I have been able to build a solid foundation for what happens when I quit tennis. “

– How to quarantine (Djokovic): “Right now at home I love making smoothies, avocado toast with tomato … you have talked about the mental challenges we went through in this quarantine. At first this situation created some anxiety in me, not because of not being able to step on a tennis court, but because of the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen with the season. As an athlete, especially in tennis, you feel that you need to have clarity in your calendar to set goals, distribute your energy and establish routines. I am very interested in the world of health and wellness. I’ve been reading a lot about people in the industry that I consider mentors. I think there is a lot to do with everything that happens in tennis, when I read something about it, it helps me to be in tune with my body. I have spent a long time reading about the metabolic functions of our body, about our mental health and our spiritual health. In that sense, I have always tried to be aware and apply a holistic approach to my life and my tennis. Everything we do before going out on the track, how you feel about yourself, I think that has an enormous weight in what happens on the track. That is why I have tried to gain knowledge when it comes to knowing myself better, to continue learning, because tennis continues to occur for 11 months a year, it wears a lot“

– How to maintain the level of consistency and competitiveness for so many years (Sharapova): “I think it’s important to mention my origins. When I came to the United States, I was always” the one who stayed out. “That girl who was in her own world, very thin, didn’t have the best English … but she was good, she had potential. I realized that on the track it was not necessary to establish a friendship, but to know what I had to do, maintain a high level of concentration. That is a quality that came to me practically naturally. That level of concentration I have used in my favor for many years and I think it has helped me to compensate, sometimes, for the lack of a great physique or “supernatural tennis.” My shots have come with a lot of work, they have not come naturally.

That feeling that I have not been given anything, that I have not achieved anything easily, I have carried with me throughout my professional career. When you win your first Grand Slam you find many situations that are beyond your control, and I felt that the only way to continue being very good at mine was to maintain that level of concentration. When it’s game day, the Maria who closes the hotel door and gets into the car is very different from the Maria who is there, training, every week. I visualize my tactics, I think about how I feel, I reflect on the pressure … it’s my way of being. I have never pretended to be what I am not. This has been me, always, since day 1 and I’ve been consistent with that. “

– How to mentally recover from negative situations (Djokovic): “I think recovery on the mental plane is something I’ve spent a lot of time on, being able to quickly recover to feeling negative emotions like disappointment or fear. I’ve worked on being able to turn that into a way to have confidence on track for succeed in what i do.

Tennis in the first part of my career was based on winning, hard work, meeting goals, brute strength. Now, in the last 4 or 5 years and with the new way of seeing the life that being a father has given me, I have realized that tennis represents a battlefield, a kind of school of life for me. On the tennis court I have been angry as I have never been in my life: for all the young people who are watching this, please do not watch my videos breaking rackets (laughs). On the track I have fallen apart many times and today, sometimes, I still do it: I throw the racket, I scream … when I was able to differentiate my behavior on the track from who I really am, when I accepted the pressure of being on track alone and show your emotions, when I was able to accept all my negative attitudes from the past on track, I took a big step for my mental health and to be able to recover mentally from everything.

– How to handle different aspects of your career (Sharapova): “Sometimes when we do not have knowledge about an aspect of our career, or perhaps we are not as interested in it, we leave it in the background and that allows people to take advantage of our work. All those things, such as managing our accounts banks, a personal portfolio… take them, do them on your own or at least take an interest in them, have a knowledge of them so that you can take care of them in the future and do not have people who make a profit from your work ”.

