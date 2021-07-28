Novak Djokovic and how to manage pressure sport elite Tokyo 2021

These are difficult times to be in the media spotlight and deal with everything that involves being an elite athlete and aiming for historic heights of success. There are more and more cases of athletes who acknowledge having problems managing their emotions, but Novak Djokovic He seems to have found a seemingly inhuman state of ataraxia, in which he enjoys the most important challenges and emerges strongly regardless of public opinion and his own and other people’s expectations. Determined to be the best tennis player in history, he may be running for something else with his demonstration of mental consistency in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, which confirm the trend that has been living for years. He spoke of them in words collected by tennishead.net.

“Obviously I am not going to say that I am capable of isolating myself from all the media noise that exists around me and my chances of winning in this Olympic event. I see it, I hear it, I perceive it and I know it is there, but over time I have learned to develop emotional management mechanisms that allow me to see all of this as something positive, and not as something that can destroy me. I feel that pressure is a privilege and that without it professional sport would not exist. Those of us who want to be at the top we must learn to deal with it, both on and off the court, “said the Serbian tennis player after living a round day with his pass to the quarter-finals in both singles and mixed doubles, together with Nina stojanovic.

Djokovic reveals that he learned a lot from his defeat with Del Potro in Rio de Janeiro

Getting a gold medal is an evident desire in the Serbian’s career, who left Rio de Janeiro very sad and disappointed, but is ready to redeem himself five years later. “I think I already have enough experience to know how to handle these moments and do my best tennis. It is true that in Rio I arrived with a similar feeling to now, because I was the great favorite and I was in very good shape, having won four of the last five Grand Slam and being number 1 in the world. Losing there with Delpo was a very hard blow and has allowed me to know exactly what I have to do to feel at the best level now “, highlighted a Novak Djokovic whose next rival in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 will be the local tennis player Kei nishikori.