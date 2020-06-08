There are few challenges in the world of tennis as complex as winning Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros. Only two people, Robin Soderling and Novak DjokovicThey have succeeded and one of them spent years looking for it, plotting the way to do it with his technical team and was so relieved when he reached it, that it ended up taking its toll. It is what follows from the words of Marian Vajda collected in sportskeeda, where he recalls the approach of the Balkan to be able to beat Rafa in his fetish tournament and regrets that he could not put the icing on the cake with a title in Roland Garros 2015, losing in the final with Wawrinka.

“It was very hard for Novak to lose the final to Stan. I remember it as one of the most bitter moments of his career, he was terribly frustrated because he had come from beating Nadal in the quarterfinals and that was the great goal pursued for a long time,” he revealed. the coach of a man who broke records that season and who, after that stumble, would chain four Grand slam consecutive to redeem. “An opportunity like that was unbeatable, I thought I would never have an equal, luckily the following year he was able to win the tournament.”

Questioned by Djokovic’s natural predisposition to play on clay and his eagerness to defeat Nadal, the Serbian coach revealed interesting details. “Novak’s favorite surface was always clay and in fact his first ATP tournament won was on this surface (Amersfoort 2006). He adapted his tennis to the hard courts on the grass, although with time he put all his efforts into winning Rafa on clay. His main objective was to be able to defeat him in Paris and I, as a coach, had to find adaptations in his game to be able to harm Rafa, the most powerful player we’ve ever seen on clay, “he said.

“Novak found it difficult to accelerate the ball and impose his rhythm against Nadal, whose topspin strokes took away his space. After studying him a lot, we decided that the only way to deal with it was by being much more aggressive with the backhand, getting on the court and take risks, you had to try to shorten the points a little, “said the Slovak, who blames defeat in the final against Stan Wawrinka to an excess of relaxation and joy after beating Nadal in quarters. “The relief and joy were such that he lost his concentration a bit, he assumed he would win the tournament after that, but Stan deserved the win, he played very well.” Interesting reflections of a Marian Vajda that has been, is and will be a key part in the tennis future of Novak Djokovic.