Having the opportunity to listen to a sports legend speaking quietly in an interview, without taboos, with full sincerity and without the usual rush, is a gift for the ears. It is what he has lent himself to do Novak Djokovic in the program of In Depth with Graham Besinger, which will be broadcast this coming weekend and of which some of the most important confessions have already been made public. The Balkan makes a broad review of his childhood, talks about his physical work, nutrition habits and the problems he had to overcome in order to be a tennis professional, but the climax comes in 3 minutes that can give an idea of ​​where he will go. the history of tennis in the coming years.

It seems that the exciting race to establish a GOATThat is, the best tennis player in history, not only floods the minds of fans, but is very present in the protagonists. This is clear from the words of a Novak who can not deny the illusion that would make him chase the most splendid records in world tennis in order to become the best ever, at least, as far as statistical data is concerned.

Super excited for this week’s episode featuring @DjokerNole! We spent two days in Serbia w / the 17x grand slam champ & also caught up w / his amazing wife / @ novakfoundation CEO @jelenadjokovic. Watch episode this weekend on tv & see clips here: https://t.co/S0QlQQ1zzj pic.twitter.com/wLR9zOhtWB – Graham Bensinger (@GrahamBensinger) May 13, 2020

– Balance of your life as a tennis player. “I have a great love for tennis and everything it has allowed me and allows me to do. Sometimes it is hard because you have to sacrifice many things, I don’t spend as much time as I would like with my family and I travel all year, but I feel very wrapped up by the people who love me and who keep me playing. It is an exciting journey, a journey that I really have not chosen, but has been the other way around, “said the Balkan, who went through moments of existential crisis such as the one narrated by his wife Jelena recently and within the framework of the same program.

– Aim to be the best in history. “I am fully confident in my chances of ending up being the one with the most Grand Slam titles to win and the one that has spent the most weeks as number 1 in the world. That maximum confidence in myself derives from what I said before, and I will not deny that my These are the objectives. But I can also assure that this is not what feeds me day by day to get up and continue competing, but the personal growth that it entails. I think I can do it, honestly, I have many things to do in this sport “, he asserted.

– Options to play until age 40. “I don’t believe in limits, I think they are just an illusion imposed by your mind, and I would definitely like to continue playing tennis for a long time. For that to happen, I must find harmony, family reconciliation, be healthy, maintain routines, that everything is in order in my private life, etc. I am aware of the fact that little by little, I will be reducing the number of tournaments in which I compete, but it will be progressive in order to continue playing the great tournaments that really motivate me, during as long as possible “, highlighted a Novak Djokovic that has opened his heart in a very comprehensive interview.

.