Novak Djokovic and his goal of being the top Slams winner

Novak Djokovic He has a smile from side to side: he lived an incredible 48 hours and one of the most vibrant hours of his life by beating in four sets Rafael Nadal in the courtyard of his house, the Philippe Chatrier, already Stefanos Tsitsipas after being 0-2 in sets and with a foot and a half outside the definition. However, the Serbian was established as the best of this edition of Roland Garros and screamed champion for the second time on the clay of Paris. Logically, an achievement that is valued twice as long as it was achieved during the Spanish reign. In that sense, he added his 19th Grand Slam title and was one step away from equaling the record of the top winners such as they are. Roger Federer and Nadal himself.

– Title 84 and 19th Grand Slam, the second in a row after his victory in Australia. Do you see yourself with a chance of winning the Golden Slam?

My career journey has definitely been fantastic so far. I have accomplished some things that many people believed were not possible for me. Now I am in a good position to try to get the Golden Slam, but in 2016 I was in the same place and I was defeated in the third round at Wimbledon. Furthermore, this year there are only two weeks between today’s match and the first round at Wimbledon, which is not ideal for preparing for a tournament with a completely different surface. Anyway, I will enjoy this victory and in a few days I will think about that. I have no problem saying that I will go for the title to Wimbledon, where I have had great success in recent seasons and hopefully I can maintain that streak.

– Federer and Nadal were left to a big title …

I never thought it was impossible to reach their Slams. It is still missing, but it is one less. Even so, they continue to play and they are doing very well, especially Rafa. The three of us have our chances at Wimbledon and the rest of the Grand Slams so we are all competing for this amazing record and it is something I will continue to pursue. For the moment, I will continue to make my own path and write my own story.

– The match against Tsitsipas. How did you come back from a 0-2 lead in sets?

He started very well in a first set that was very close and changeable, but he was the best player in the decisive points. In the second set I went down physically and mentally and allowed him to dominate that stretch of the game. After going to the locker room I was able to come out with a different mentality, fresher and I got that quick break that helped me. Since then, I felt the ball better and the momentum and dynamics were on my side. Something had changed and from that moment there was no going back.

– The gift of his racket that he gave to a boy in the stands

I don’t know him, but I was listening to him the whole game. In fact, when I was 0-2 in sets he started cheering me on harder and gave me some tactics. He said ‘keep serving, get a good first ball and hit his backhand’. He was literally training me and I found it really cute, that’s why I gave him the racket.