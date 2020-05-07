Something important is happening in the world of tennis. Every crisis can become an opportunity to change things and thus seems to have perceived it Novak Djokovic. The Serb has been a great promoter of ambitious ideas such as the creation of a players union that could well be compared to a union. Despite being slowed down in the first instance by a different way of understanding the process by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the crisis of coronavirus has accelerated the procedures to find a consensus among all the tennis players and seek short-term solutions to minimize the negative effects that the pandemic could have among the more modest tennis players, but also looking in the long term to a structural change that concerns the distribution of cash prizes.

As revealed Vasek Pospisil In an interesting interview, 80% of the top-100 had joined Novak Djokovic’s proposal, which was slowed down by the Swiss and the Spanish since they wanted to speak to the Grand Slams tournaments first instead of coming with a signed manifesto for everyone and in a tone of greater demand and position of power. This could raise blisters, but the current situation has made them both join with conviction and great prominence to Djokovic’s reformulated proposal, as the Serbian comments. This is the letter sent by Novak Djokovic to his colleagues in which he explains what is the Player Relief Fund.

05/06/2020 07:05

Vasek Pospisil argues that Federer and Nadal did not agree on the essence of the manifesto promoted by Djokovic to create a new players association.

Keep reading

Hey guys

I would like to write to you about the financial support that will be provided to the lowest ranked players, between 250 and 700 in the individual ranking. The ATP has contributed around $ 1 million to this fund, planning to help the tennis players located between positions 150 and 400. Rafa, Roger and I have spoken and decided what we should propose. We consider that it is more important to support tennis players between 250 and 700. Most of the first 250 of the classification have played some previous phase of Grand Slam in 2019 and the one of the Australian Open 2020, which guarantees them a decent income. . Outside of the top-250 is where the real financial problems are, as you might expect.

We feel that we must work together to help these boys. Many of them have thought about abandoning professional tennis because they cannot survive economically and lack support from their federations or sponsors. We must take care of every ATP member and send a message to the world tennis and sport community that we take care of each other and care about the future of our sport. Players between 250 and 700 represent the roots and foundation of professional tennis. This is what we propose:

Players from the top-100 in singles and top-20 in doubles will contribute financially to the Player Relief Fund with the following amounts based on their ranking:

50-100: $ 5,000 each minimum

20-50: $ 10,000 each minimum

$ 10-20: 15: 000 each

5-10: $ 20,000 each

1-5: $ 30,000 each minimum

Top 20 in doubles: $ 5,000 each

In total, we would add $ 1,050,000. This, together with what the ATP contributed and what the Grand Slams will invest ($ 500,000 each), would be between 4 and 4.5 million dollars. The goal is to raise $ 10,000 for each tennis player between 250 and 700 of the ATP ranking.

Additionally, Rafa, Roger and I have proposed that 50% of this season’s ATP Finals prize money go to the Player Relief Fund. If the tournament is not contested, a similar amount corresponding to the prize money of the Australian Open 2021 would be contributed.

Guys, I know we are going through difficult financial times, of course, some more than others. I feel that this is the way to show unity, empathy and generosity towards our colleagues, who are trying to survive or, at least, not lose money. Please try to see this as an opportunity to set an example for the youngest. God bless you.

And I will be happy to answer all the questions and points of view that you want to contribute. It is very important that we all get involved in this and know how many players really need financial help. If we have the support of all of you, or at least 90%, we will proceed as soon as possible to help these players who need our support so much.

Thank you,

Novak

.