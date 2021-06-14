Novak Djokovic already points to the ‘Golden Slam’ of tennis

PARIS.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, flaming champion of Roland Garros, affirmed that he sees “possible” the conquest of the ‘Golden Slam’ of tennis, to win the big four of the circuit and the Olympic gold the same year.

Everything is possible. Undoubtedly in my case I can say that what I have been through in my career, in my life … this trip was fantastic, “said Djokovic.

World’s number one won his second Roland Garros and his 19th Grand Slam by defeating 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

That allowed him to become the first tennis player in the Open era, and the third in history, in conquering the four Grand Slam in more than one occasion.

Now aspires to be the third man to conquer the calendar’s four ‘Big’ in the same season after Don Budge in 1937 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

But also to add to those achievements the gold medal in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo (July 23-August 8).

I have achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would not be possible for me to achieve, “concluded ‘Nole’.

elf

