Novak Djokovic, 18 Grand Slams and record No. 1

Data updated on June 14, 2021

Novak Djokovic, 19 Grand Slams and 325 weeks No. 1

The 34-year-old Serbian has already become the first male professional tennis player to have two or more titles in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments. He has a total of 19, putting himself within a shot of the record they share with 20 Rafa Nadal, 35 just turned 35, and Roger Federer, who will be 40 in August. On March 8, he became the tennis player with the longest tenure in the game. world number one, leaving behind the 310 of Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic has won 961 individual matches on the professional circuit, being the fourth professional player on the historical list and aspiring to be the fourth to surpass the 1,000 barrier after Jimmy Connors (1,271), Roger Federer (1,242), Ivan Lendl (1,068 ) and Rafa Nadal (1,009). His best surface, the one used the most on the ATP Tour, is hard court, with 613 wins, behind only Federer’s 782. Although it maintains a similar efficiency on grass and is also around 80% on clay. It is an all-rounder that is more dominant on hard. He came to play on the already banished carpet, with a balance of 10 games won and 4 lost.

Of his 84 titles in 120 finals, 61 have been harvested on hard court, 17 on gravel and 6 on grass. He opened his record at the ATP in Amersfoort (Netherlands) in 2006, on clay. His first final, he defeated Chilean Nicolás Massú 7-6 (5) and 6-4. The following week he withdrew from the Umag final against the Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

In Grand Slam, nineteen titles, one of the record of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. He is the most successful in history at the Australian Open with 9 titles, having won 82 of 90 matches. Two crowns at Roland Garros after 96 games (81-15). At Wimbledon, 5 titles, 72 wins and 10 losses. He presents more victories at the US Open, 75, but also more defeats, 12, and with less prize: 3 trophies.

Open Australia:

His fiefdom, where he has been most dominant. He has the record of 9 titles, winning all the disputed finals. There are 82 victories in 90 games played. He opened his Grand Slam record in 2008 by beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, added his 18th ‘big’ crown in Melbourne by beating Daniil Medvedev. His greatest asset compared to Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal for being the greatest in history.

Roland Garros:

He and Roger Federer have suffered the tyranny of the historic clay king, Rafa Nadal, with whom he has lost 7 of 8 meetings in Paris, three in finals. His only triumph against the manacorí came in the quarterfinals of 2015, where he did not finish between his nerves and the power of the Swiss Stan Wawrinka. He took his revenge in 2016, with the Spaniard retired with a wrist injury. He defeated Andy Murray in the final, completing the Grand Slam on record.

Wimbledon:

He kneels on the lawn of the ‘Cathedral’, takes a few blades of grass and ingests them. It is his ritual to celebrate a title at the All England Club, where he was resuscitated in 2018, breaking the bad streak of the last year due to an elbow injury. Champion five times, he will seek a third consecutive one in 2021, after the 2020 suspension due to the coronavirus. He has not stepped in the tournament since he traced two match balls to Roger Federer in the 2019 final, decided by 13-12 (3) in the opening of the supertiebreak as a tiebreaker formula with 12-12 in the fifth and final set.

US Open:

In New York he lived one of the moments that remain in the memory of the people. It is unusual to see the world number one disqualified in the round of 16 for hitting a linesman. He hit the canvas with a racket, angry at how the first set was going against Pabo Carreño, and the ball went straight to the woman’s neck, who fell in pain. He has won this Grand Slam three times, but has lost five finals. To be a hard court, far from their numbers in Australia.