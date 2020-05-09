Share

For a long time there is a Marvel rumor that places Nova as one of the great characters of the coming years in the UCM, now it seems that they are already developing a movie or series.

This week has been very intense in the offices of the film studio, as they could be preparing a lot of new content. The most intense Marvel rumor is that of the adaptation of Not going, a powerful hero who is at the top of the list that will make the jump to a movie or series on the Disney + streaming platform.

The Nova Corps was a large part of the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but the concept that someone like Nova existed was never mentioned. Also the director James Gunn He doesn’t seem to be too interested in the character. However, the writers for Avengers: Infinity War have confirmed that there was once a draft of that movie where Nova crashed into Earth instead of the Hulk. That would make sense, since Xandar, the planet of the Nova Corp, was the first to attack Thanos. Something we couldn’t see on screen.

With Xandar and the Nova Corps decimated by Thanos, now seems like a good time for Richard Rider to adapt. This could easily be a Phase 5 movie. Regardless of when this Marvel rumor becomes official, it’s hard not to get excited about what this means for the future of the Cinematic Universe. Also… Could it be featured in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 or Thor: Love and Thunder? In time we will see.

Who’s Richard Rider?

Better known as Nova, he is a powerful superhero created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. When the planet Xandar was destroyed by the intergalactic pirate Zorr, a Nova Corp came to Earth and gave its power to a student named Richard Rider. History may “suspiciously” recall the origin of the Green Lantern. Richard Rider begins a new life as a superhero on the streets of New York and makes enemies both on the street level and on the cosmic level.

The Marvel rumor is so intense because Nova is a character who would fit the UCM perfectly. So let’s hope we can see it in theaters soon. Whether in his own film or as a secondary of luxury.

Share