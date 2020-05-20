Once again, the popular Nova Launcher anticipates the news of a new version of Android. In the fourth Developer Preview we saw that Google incorporated new forms for the somewhat peculiar icons. If any of them caught your attention, You can already try them in Nova Launcher.

Nova Launcher has long allowed you to change the shapes of icons, with a multitude of customization options available. These options are added in the latest beta of Nova Launcher the new shapes of Android 11 DP4 and other gift polygons.

Polygonal icons for everyone

Although these new icon shapes are present in Android 11 Developer Preview 4, this does not mean that they will be available on all mobiles that receive this version of Android. In fact, at the moment its configuration is exclusive to Pixel Launcher, so they could end up only on Google Pixel and in the personalization layers that decide to adopt them.

An easier way to have new icon shapes, and which you can also try now, is with Nova Launcher. Version 6.2.13 beta includes optimizations and fixes and five new icon shapes, two of them traced to those present in Android 11 DP4.

Thus come the flower (or the clover?) And the hexagonal polygon of Android 11 DP4, in addition to a pentagon, a standard hexagon and a heptagon. Considering that the octagon shape was already before, all your needs for polygonal shapes for icons should be covered for now.

The operation is the same as always. You must open the Nova settings> Appearance> Style of the icons and choose the shape of your liking. Most of the new ones are found in the More section. Initially, the form is applied to the adaptive icons, although you can force it to apply to all by checking adapt ancient icons.

Nova Launcher

Track | Droid Life

Share



Nova Launcher adds new Android 11 DP4 icon shapes in its beta