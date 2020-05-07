Nova Ciencia magazine could not look the other way and in the May issue it presents a report on online teaching on campus. Also, a special with most outstanding master’s degrees from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, Miguel Hernández University, University of Alicante, UCAM and business school Inesem.

The online teaching it’s here to stay. This is what those responsible for quality and degrees from Southeast universities think, who have participated in the headline report of Nova Ciencia, where the changes to which coronaviru has forceds.

This issue, the publication of reference university in the Southeast presents some special pages, with the masters highlights of:

Castilla-La Mancha universityMiguel Hernández UniversityUniversity of AlicanteUCAMInesem Business School

In addition, Nova Ciencia opens its pages to the explosion of color in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park (Almería), where this particularly rainy spring has led to an exceptional growth of the coastal vegetation.

In the same way, it approaches the Solar Platform of Almería, where researchers from the University of Almería test systems of control of a solar concentration plant with artificial intelligence.

In the field of health, he presents a work from the University of Murcia, in which the relationship between contaminants present in cosmetics and other hygiene products and the development of malformations in girls.

Also in the field of health, a dozen investigations are carried out at the University of Jaén, which study ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic from genetics, technology and psychology.

Related to the pandemic, a approach to tourism, through experts from the University of Malaga, who draw a bleak picture for this fundamental sector in Spain.

And as the time to choose a degree approaches, what better than an interview with the director of the ETS of Building Engineering of the University of Granada, Juan Manuel Santiago, in which he presents the titles of the center and highlights the level of labor insertion of his students, close to 90%.

Download Nova Ciencia.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related