The battle for the leadership of Turkish fiction does not stop in our country. Despite this, for now there is a clear winner in this fight: Nova. The programming and promotion strategy of the thematic chain and the Turkish products chosen by Atresmedia have led it to succeed. ‘Elif’, ‘Hercai’ and ‘Fugitiva’ stand out in their respective emission bands; a successful Turkish bet that is complemented by the Latin fictions ‘Doña Bárbara’ and ‘When I fall in love’, which have already become great successes in the Atresmedia theme.

Protagonists of ‘Elif’ and ‘Fugitiva’

Something that is not happening in the same way in Divinity And it is that if months ago Can Yaman became a true phenomenon in our country and Turkish fiction worked especially well on the Mediaset theme, now its managers have had to transfer the series’ Inadina Ask: Obstinate Love ‘,’ Love Is Spring: Cherry Season ‘and’ Sühan: Revenge and love ‘to the morning strip after their discreet audience data in the afternoons. Despite this, they continue in their efforts to continue to stand out with the Turkish series and therefore Divinity It will reissue ‘Kara Sevda (Eternal Love)’ and ‘Erkenci Kus: Dreamy Bird’, their two greatest hits, this summer.

This is the Nova grill

Since Monday June 29, ‘Kara Sevda’ will be broadcast daily at 3:00 p.m., followed by ‘Erkenci Kus’ at 4:55 p.m.. A new bet that has had an immediate response from Nova. The Atresmedia network has decided to advance the broadcast of ‘Elif’ by 20 minutes, which will now air daily at 3pm. The objective seems clear: try not to get your audience hooked on Divinity fictions again and thus maintain the high number of spectators that averages each afternoon. ‘Elif’ will later give way to ‘Doña Bárbara’ (4:15 p.m.), ‘When I fall in love’ (5:45 p.m.), ‘My heart insists’ (6:25 p.m.),’ May God forgive me … not ‘(7:30 p.m.),’ Love contraband ‘(8:00 p.m.) and’ Fugitive ‘(9:50 p.m.).

Double episode of ‘Fugitive’

But this is not the only change that Nova viewers will notice on the schedule on Monday, June 29. That day and Tuesday 30, the chain will bet on a double episode of ‘Fugitiva’. In this way, fiction will occupy all the prime time of the thematic chain. A decision that is not surprising considering the great success of its audience and that is that fiction is already one of the most watched Turkish bets in the entire history of Nova, manages to be the most watched broadcast of DTT almost daily and it has become an intractable product since few bets have managed to overshadow and outperform it in its time slot.