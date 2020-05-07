What you should know

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the $ 25 million state initiative, Nourish New York, purchased excess farm and farm produce from upstate states to donate to food banks. The entire state has enough to eat while struggling with the economic consequences and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Nourish New York has purchased food and products from more than 2,100 New York farms and has supported nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens and pantries. In the next week, it is estimated that more than 20,000 families throughout the state will receive products from Nourish New York

According to Cuomo, most New Yorkers live from paycheck to paycheck, making the single check from the federal government’s COVID-19 economic stimulus package and unemployment benefits simply not enough for families to make ends meet. month. Knowing this and knowing that there are farmers in upstate New York who are struggling to sell their produce due to the economic difficulties presented by the pandemic, the state has launched an initiative that addresses both struggles.

“We have a problem in upstate New York where many of the farms cannot sell their produce. There were farmers who literally threw away the milk they had produced, but at the same time there are people in New York state who are hungry And you can’t buy, you can’t pay for enough food, “Cuomo said, adding that there is” huge demand “in food banks.

The governor went on to say, “It doesn’t make sense to have farmers in the northern state who can’t sell their produce and families in the southern state who don’t have enough food. So we’ve been funding efforts to connect farmers to banks in state food and we have done that with about $ 25 million to what we call our Nourish New York Initiative. “

Cuomo announced the initiative on April 27. To date, Nourish New York has purchased food and produce from more than 2,100 New York farms and has supported nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries. Over the next week, it is estimated that more than 20,000 families across the state will receive products from Nourish New York.

“We want to continue doing that. The state budget is very, very tight right now with what is happening with the economy. So philanthropies, foundations, and there are many people who want to help, this is a great cause and I I would suggest that you help us so we can do even more, “the governor said of anyone interested in helping the cause.

The state is requesting philanthropies or foundations that want to help the state’s food banks contact COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

According to state officials, over the next six months, Nourish New York will produce 2.8 million gallons of milk, 8.2 million units of yogurt, 10.1 million pounds of cabbage.

Meanwhile, New York City continues to offer three free meals a day to all New Yorkers at more than 400 locations. Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced a $ 170 million food initiative to help people struggling now and ensure that the city has enough food reserves to meet future demand.

