Only Briton already in the Challenger box of Nottingham, the number one of the English tournament, Daniel evans, has reached the quarter-finals of this grass-court event by defeating Australian Matthew Ebden 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to collide with Denis Kudla in the quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe also complied and passed the round. In the women’s WTA tournament, victories for Heather Watson, Kristina Mladenovic, Katie Boulter or Lauren Davis to go to the round of 16.