On the afternoon of Holy Monday last year, which fell on April 15, no one watched a procession paralyzed by the rain or the umpteenth electoral debate. All eyes, in Spain and abroad, were fixed on Paris, where an uncontested icon of European art and culture burned uncontrollably: the cathedral of Notre Dame. On the verge of completing a year since that tragic Holy Monday, the divine cathedral on whose roofs, the same ones that swept the fire, Víctor Hugo imagined the career of a hunchback, it is no longer a reason for mourning, but a symbol of hope.

With the first anniversary of the tragedy on the horizon, the cathedral has even recovered, even if only for a few hours, the religious services. This Friday, the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, celebrated a mass inside the temple, in a safe part near the main altar. With just seven people inside the cathedral, the mass had unique moments, such as seeing the archbishop in full blessing with a safety helmet, or the auxiliaries with masks.

The mass allowed us to see, after many months, the interior of Notre Dame. But what caught the most attention, what really became a message of hope for the faithful, was listening to Schubert’s beautiful “Ave Maria” played by Judith Chemla, a film and theater actress known for her role in the film ” Jeannette’s Garden “, directed by Stéphane Brizé.

Chemla’s a cappella performance impressed French viewers first, who followed the Mass live, and later a global audience, after the excerpt with his intervention in the religious service went viral. An action that managed to fulfill the objective of turning that religious office, developed into a cathedral that seeks to be reborn, into a message of hope for those affected by the coronavirus, and for all those who suffer the confinement approved in various countries to contain the advance of the pandemic.

Restrictive measures that also affect the reconstruction of Notre Dame, whose rehabilitation works are stopped for the duration of the confinement. The forecast was to complete in these months the removal of the scaffolding that was on the deck and that still compromises the integrity of the building.

.